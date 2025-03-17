Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th MP Brigade Best Squad Competitors Tackle Ruck, Grenades, and M4 Qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in endurance and marksmanship events during the FY25 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. Conducted by the 18th Military Police Brigade, the day’s events included the Rugged Terrain Trail, M4 qualification, a ruck, and grenade qualification. These challenges test Soldiers’ physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and combat readiness as they compete for selection in the brigade’s Best Squad. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00 – Competitors unload from a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle.
    00:00:13:00 – Soldiers climb steps to begin the Rugged Terrain Trail.
    00:00:19:00 – Soldiers run uphill.
    00:00:25:00 – (Panning shot) Soldier runs uphill.
    00:00:31:00 – (Close-up) Soldiers walking on a beam.
    00:00:38:00 – Soldiers running downhill.
    00:00:46:00 – Soldier climbs a wall.
    00:00:52:00 – Soldier fires an M4 rifle in the prone supported position.
    00:00:58:00 – Soldier fires in the prone supported position.
    00:01:04:00 – Soldier fires in the standing supported position.
    00:01:10:00 – Soldier runs on a road.
    00:01:17:00 – Soldier tosses a grenade.
    00:01:25:23 – Soldier tosses a grenade.

