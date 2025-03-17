18th MP Brigade Best Squad Competitors Tackle Ruck, Grenades, and M4 Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers participate in endurance and marksmanship events during the FY25 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. Conducted by the 18th Military Police Brigade, the day’s events included the Rugged Terrain Trail, M4 qualification, a ruck, and grenade qualification. These challenges test Soldiers’ physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and combat readiness as they compete for selection in the brigade’s Best Squad. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



Shot list:

00:00:06:00 – Competitors unload from a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle.

00:00:13:00 – Soldiers climb steps to begin the Rugged Terrain Trail.

00:00:19:00 – Soldiers run uphill.

00:00:25:00 – (Panning shot) Soldier runs uphill.

00:00:31:00 – (Close-up) Soldiers walking on a beam.

00:00:38:00 – Soldiers running downhill.

00:00:46:00 – Soldier climbs a wall.

00:00:52:00 – Soldier fires an M4 rifle in the prone supported position.

00:00:58:00 – Soldier fires in the prone supported position.

00:01:04:00 – Soldier fires in the standing supported position.

00:01:10:00 – Soldier runs on a road.

00:01:17:00 – Soldier tosses a grenade.

00:01:25:23 – Soldier tosses a grenade.