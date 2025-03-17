SD Welcomes Conor McGregor to the Pentagon

Conor McGregor was hosted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 17, 2025. (DOD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955658
|VIRIN:
|250318-F-VS137-4142
|Filename:
|DOD_110869787
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
