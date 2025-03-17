Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Welcomes Conor McGregor to the Pentagon

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan and Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Conor McGregor was hosted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 17, 2025. (DOD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955658
    VIRIN: 250318-F-VS137-4142
    Filename: DOD_110869787
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Welcomes Conor McGregor to the Pentagon, by PO2 Aiko Bongolan and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UFC
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    Conor Mcgregor
    SECDEF Hegseth

