    Joint Missile Maintenance Facility ground breaking at Letterkenny Munitions Center

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Munitions Command

    Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson Jr., Commander U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility (JMMF) at Letterkenny Munitions Center. (Courtesy: Letterkenny Army Depot)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955657
    VIRIN: 250312-A-YZ466-8520
    PIN: 25312
    Filename: DOD_110869741
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Joint Munitions Command
    Letterkenny Munitions Center

