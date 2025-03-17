Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson Jr., Commander U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility (JMMF) at Letterkenny Munitions Center. (Courtesy: Letterkenny Army Depot)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955657
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-YZ466-8520
|PIN:
|25312
|Filename:
|DOD_110869741
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Missile Maintenance Facility ground breaking at Letterkenny Munitions Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.