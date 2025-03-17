Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acting President of the Republic of Korea Visit to CP TANGO for FS25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CP TANGO, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea met with the Acting President of the Republic of Korea, Sang-Mok Choi, at Command Post Theater Air Naval Ground Operations, March 18. The acting-ROK President’s visit was focused on discussing the importance and progress of Freedom Shield 2025 and the future of joint ROK-U.S. operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 05:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955633
    VIRIN: 250318-F-ME505-1002
    Filename: DOD_110869451
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CP TANGO, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting President of the Republic of Korea Visit to CP TANGO for FS25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President
    ROK
    CP TANGO
    POTROK
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download