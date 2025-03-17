Acting President of the Republic of Korea Visit to CP TANGO for FS25

Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea met with the Acting President of the Republic of Korea, Sang-Mok Choi, at Command Post Theater Air Naval Ground Operations, March 18. The acting-ROK President’s visit was focused on discussing the importance and progress of Freedom Shield 2025 and the future of joint ROK-U.S. operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 05:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955633
|VIRIN:
|250318-F-ME505-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110869451
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CP TANGO, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
