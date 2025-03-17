Acting President of the Republic of Korea Visit to CP TANGO for FS25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea met with the Acting President of the Republic of Korea, Sang-Mok Choi, at Command Post Theater Air Naval Ground Operations, March 18. The acting-ROK President’s visit was focused on discussing the importance and progress of Freedom Shield 2025 and the future of joint ROK-U.S. operations.