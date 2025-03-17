US Army and Royal Thai Army Conducts Bounding and Breaching Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, and Royal Thai Army bound and breach a mock village to clear it of enemy forces during a joint training exercise at the Thai Special Warfare base in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 16, 2025. The exercise was a part of Hanuman Guardian 25, a bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Thai Royal Army forces to increase interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Shea, 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)