U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, and Royal Thai Army bound and breach a mock village to clear it of enemy forces during a joint training exercise at the Thai Special Warfare base in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 16, 2025. The exercise was a part of Hanuman Guardian 25, a bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Thai Royal Army forces to increase interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Shea, 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 04:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955631
|VIRIN:
|250316-A-SO154-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110869449
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army and Royal Thai Army Conducts Bounding and Breaching Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
