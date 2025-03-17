Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army and Royal Thai Army Conducts Bounding and Breaching Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.16.2025

    Video by Alexandra Shea 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, and Royal Thai Army bound and breach a mock village to clear it of enemy forces during a joint training exercise at the Thai Special Warfare base in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 16, 2025. The exercise was a part of Hanuman Guardian 25, a bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Thai Royal Army forces to increase interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Shea, 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955631
    VIRIN: 250316-A-SO154-1002
    Filename: DOD_110869449
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army and Royal Thai Army Conducts Bounding and Breaching Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

