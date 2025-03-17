250314-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 14, 2025) Video highlighting NSA Naples Middle-High School Senior Camden Kasparek. Kasparek is the NJROTC Commanding Officer, and the only 5th-year JROTC Cadet in all of DODEA Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 04:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955630
|VIRIN:
|250314-N-LD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110869447
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video - Camden Kasparek Naples Middle-High School Senior, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.