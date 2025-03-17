Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Video - Camden Kasparek Naples Middle-High School Senior

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250314-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 14, 2025) Video highlighting NSA Naples Middle-High School Senior Camden Kasparek. Kasparek is the NJROTC Commanding Officer, and the only 5th-year JROTC Cadet in all of DODEA Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 04:43
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    NJROTC
    DODEA Europe

