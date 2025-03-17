Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers in Japan strengthen connection to host nation by volunteering to teach English at local junior high

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion recently participated in an “English Challenge Day” with students at a nearby junior high.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 03:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955629
    VIRIN: 250318-A-MS361-4451
    Filename: DOD_110869396
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

