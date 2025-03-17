Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Medicine Europe Two

    GERMANY

    03.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command Soldiers train alongside NATO partners to enhance interoperability and medical readiness across the region. The joint exercises strengthen multinational cooperation, ensuring seamless medical support for allied forces in operational environments.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955627
    VIRIN: 250317-D-A1716-1001
    Filename: DOD_110869390
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

