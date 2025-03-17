U.S. Army Soldiers with the 570th Combat Engineering Company-Infantry, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, train Royal Thai Army soldiers on hasty bridge building techniques as part of wet gap crossing during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) in Lopi Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 03:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955626
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-BH424-9836
|Filename:
|DOD_110869273
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army and Royal Thai Army Conduct Combined Wet Gap Crossing Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.