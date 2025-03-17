Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army and Royal Thai Army Conduct Combined Wet Gap Crossing Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

    THAILAND

    03.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 570th Combat Engineering Company-Infantry, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, train Royal Thai Army soldiers on hasty bridge building techniques as part of wet gap crossing during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) in Lopi Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 03:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955626
    VIRIN: 250312-A-BH424-9836
    Filename: DOD_110869273
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: TH

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

