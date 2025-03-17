US Army and Royal Thai Army Conduct Combined Wet Gap Crossing Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 570th Combat Engineering Company-Infantry, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, train Royal Thai Army soldiers on hasty bridge building techniques as part of wet gap crossing during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) in Lopi Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)