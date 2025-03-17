Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army and Royal Thai Army Perform Air Assault Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

    THAILAND

    03.16.2025

    Video by Alexandra Shea 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado and Royal Thai Army conduct air assault operations at the Thai Special Warfare base in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 16, 2025. The exercise was held in support of Hanuman Guardian 25, a two-week bilateral exercise held to increase interoperability and readiness between U.S. and major non-NATO ally Thailand. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Shea, 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 03:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955624
    VIRIN: 250316-A-SO154-2001
    Filename: DOD_110869262
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army and Royal Thai Army Perform Air Assault Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

