US Army and Royal Thai Army Perform Air Assault Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado and Royal Thai Army conduct air assault operations at the Thai Special Warfare base in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 16, 2025. The exercise was held in support of Hanuman Guardian 25, a two-week bilateral exercise held to increase interoperability and readiness between U.S. and major non-NATO ally Thailand. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Shea, 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)