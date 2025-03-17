Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White Beach; what you need to know from CFAO

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, talks about CFAO hosting community relations events to include White Beach Fest during a live radio show with host U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Briana Vera, a broadcaster with American Forces Network Okinawa, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2025. Parsons mentioned community relations events supporting local relationships, which also included White Beach Fest scheduled for April 12-13 at White Beach Naval Facility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 02:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955623
    VIRIN: 250304-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110869208
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    CFAO
    American Forces Network Pacific

