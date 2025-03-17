White Beach; what you need to know from CFAO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, talks about CFAO hosting community relations events to include White Beach Fest during a live radio show with host U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Briana Vera, a broadcaster with American Forces Network Okinawa, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2025. Parsons mentioned community relations events supporting local relationships, which also included White Beach Fest scheduled for April 12-13 at White Beach Naval Facility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)