    MWSS-172 reinforces Air Force simulated CBRN response

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Airmen search for a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear material threat on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, March 11, 2025. MWSS-172 conducted a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation by demonstrating simulated CBRN responses in a littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 03:11
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    MWHS-172, CBRN, USMC, Air Force, KMEP, MCRE

