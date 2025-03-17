Interview about the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships with Cadet Hunter Schmick from Auburn University ROTC. Details on the competition can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/493053/winners-announced-2025-us-army-small-arms-championships
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 18:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955600
|VIRIN:
|250316-A-ZG886-3673
|Filename:
|DOD_110868578
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Interview - Cadet Schmick, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.