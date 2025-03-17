Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Interview - Cadet Schmick

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Interview about the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships with Cadet Hunter Schmick from Auburn University ROTC. Details on the competition can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/493053/winners-announced-2025-us-army-small-arms-championships

    rifle
    pistol
    All Army
    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

