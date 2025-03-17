Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions squadron conducted a bomb-building exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2025. To prepare for deployments and future conflict, ammunition and weapons troops worked together to strengthen their skills with the bomb build. They participated in simulated exercises, which included prepping missile shipments and constructing bombs.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955597
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-LX394-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110868525
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MUNS Bomb Build, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.