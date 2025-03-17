U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2025 train on a simulated deployment line, receive role player briefings, set up tents and deliver capabilities briefs at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 17, 2025. Scorpion Lens prepares Total Force Airmen to compete in an ever-changing information environment through scenarios where they must provide imagery, written products and public affairs support in a simulated expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)
|03.17.2025
|03.17.2025 17:35
|B-Roll
|955596
|250317-F-EM228-7001
|DOD_110868513
|00:02:04
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, Scorpion Lens 2025: Deployment line, Capes brief training, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
