Fort Bliss Garrison leaders explore El Paso's La Nube, Top 10 Arts District - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss command team, visited the La Nube Children's Museum in El Paso, Texas., recently.



La Nube Children's Museum, a prominent feature of El Paso's Downtown Arts District, provides valuable educational and recreational opportunities for children and families. The El Paso Downtown Arts District, which attracts approximately 2.2 million annual visitors, has been recognized as one of the top ten arts districts in the United States by USA Today.