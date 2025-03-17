Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Garrison leaders explore El Paso's La Nube, Top 10 Arts District - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss command team, visited the La Nube Children's Museum in El Paso, Texas., recently.

    La Nube Children's Museum, a prominent feature of El Paso's Downtown Arts District, provides valuable educational and recreational opportunities for children and families. The El Paso Downtown Arts District, which attracts approximately 2.2 million annual visitors, has been recognized as one of the top ten arts districts in the United States by USA Today.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 17:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955594
    VIRIN: 250317-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 250317
    Filename: DOD_110868500
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

