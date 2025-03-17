One U.S. Army major proved it's never too late to serve your country.
Lt. Col. John Landry, commander of the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE), and Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan, Public Affairs Operations NCO, TPASE, sat down with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss Maj. Jo Nederhoed, Operations Manager, TPASE's inspirational journey.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs).
