    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    One U.S. Army major proved it's never too late to serve your country.

    Lt. Col. John Landry, commander of the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE), and Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan, Public Affairs Operations NCO, TPASE, sat down with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss Maj. Jo Nederhoed, Operations Manager, TPASE's inspirational journey.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 16:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 955592
    VIRIN: 250228-A-PT036-2550
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110868464
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

