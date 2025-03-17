video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One U.S. Army major proved it's never too late to serve your country.



Lt. Col. John Landry, commander of the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE), and Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan, Public Affairs Operations NCO, TPASE, sat down with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss Maj. Jo Nederhoed, Operations Manager, TPASE's inspirational journey.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs).