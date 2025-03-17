Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 TES HH-60W b-roll

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    B-roll from the cockpit of an HH-60W, assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, participating in routine training operations over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada March 6, 2025. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Josey Blades)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955590
    VIRIN: 250306-F-YO028-1001
    PIN: 947153
    Filename: DOD_110868454
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 TES HH-60W b-roll, by SrA Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

