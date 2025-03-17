B-roll from the cockpit of an HH-60W, assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, participating in routine training operations over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada March 6, 2025. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955590
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-YO028-1001
|PIN:
|947153
|Filename:
|DOD_110868454
|Length:
|00:07:52
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 88 TES HH-60W b-roll, by SrA Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.