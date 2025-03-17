75th FAB Best By Competition M4 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts the M4 stress shoot and qualification portion of the Brigade Best By Competition March 13, 2025 on Fort Sill. The competition pitted two crews from 2-4FAR head-to-head to determine will represent brigade in the Best Redleg Competition, which brings field artillery Soldiers from across the army together to test their ability to deploy, fight, and win.