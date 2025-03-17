75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts the M4 stress shoot and qualification portion of the Brigade Best By Competition March 13, 2025 on Fort Sill. The competition pitted two crews from 2-4FAR head-to-head to determine will represent brigade in the Best Redleg Competition, which brings field artillery Soldiers from across the army together to test their ability to deploy, fight, and win.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955585
|VIRIN:
|250313-A-WX026-8813
|Filename:
|DOD_110868414
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th FAB Best By Competition M4 B-Roll, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.