    75th FAB Best By Competition Ruck March B-Roll

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts the ruck march portion of the Brigade Best By Competition March 13, 2025 on Fort Sill. The competition pitted two crews from 2-4FAR head-to-head to determine will represent brigade in the Best Redleg Competition, which brings field artillery Soldiers from across the army together to test their ability to deploy, fight, and win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955584
    VIRIN: 250313-A-WX026-7860
    Filename: DOD_110868413
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    field artillery
    MLRS
    Fort Sill
    competition
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    Best Redleg

