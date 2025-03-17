75th FAB Best By Competition Ruck March B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955584" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts the ruck march portion of the Brigade Best By Competition March 13, 2025 on Fort Sill. The competition pitted two crews from 2-4FAR head-to-head to determine will represent brigade in the Best Redleg Competition, which brings field artillery Soldiers from across the army together to test their ability to deploy, fight, and win.