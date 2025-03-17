Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Pentagon Spokesman Holds Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell brief the media at the Pentagon, March 17, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 15:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 955576
    Filename: DOD_110868308
    Length: 00:31:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Holds Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download