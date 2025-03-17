Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MWSS 472 OPS, Firing Table, AVN MISSION SPT – 14, MARCH 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On Range 85 on the Fort Dix Range Complex these soldiers are training on “Crew Gunnery Tables”. The crew critical skills are designed to test crew ability as a whole to accomplish vital tasks in a timely manner. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg and Stephen Pindyski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MWSS 472 OPS, Firing Table, AVN MISSION SPT – 14, MARCH 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firing Table
    JB MDL Fort Dix MWSS 472 OPS
    AVN MISSION SPT

