On Range 85 on the Fort Dix Range Complex these soldiers are training on “Crew Gunnery Tables”. The crew critical skills are designed to test crew ability as a whole to accomplish vital tasks in a timely manner. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg and Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955552
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-IE493-6021
|Filename:
|DOD_110867973
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MWSS 472 OPS, Firing Table, AVN MISSION SPT – 14, MARCH 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.