Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MWSS 472 OPS, Firing Table, AVN MISSION SPT – 14, MARCH 2025

On Range 85 on the Fort Dix Range Complex these soldiers are training on “Crew Gunnery Tables”. The crew critical skills are designed to test crew ability as a whole to accomplish vital tasks in a timely manner. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg and Stephen Pindyski)