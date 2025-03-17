Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Horizon 2025: Medical Evacuation Flight B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participate in Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2025. Operation Blue Horizon is a joint force exercise that reinforces core competencies and fundamental practices for military medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955548
    VIRIN: 250317-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110867931
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2025: Medical Evacuation Flight B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical personnel
    Joint exercise
    TCCC
    MacDill AFB
    Manikin
    Operation Blue Horizon

