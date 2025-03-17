U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participate in Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2025. Operation Blue Horizon is a joint force exercise that reinforces core competencies and fundamental practices for military medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955548
|VIRIN:
|250317-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110867931
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2025: Medical Evacuation Flight B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.