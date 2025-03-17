Navy All Hands Video Production Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy Production Directorate is the Defense Media Activity (DMA) communication directorate that advises, plans, creates, distributes, and assesses strategic targeted visual information products across a variety of media platforms to both internal and external worldwide Department of the Navy (DON) audiences, meeting customer communication objectives and achieving desired outcomes. Navy Production’s mission at Defense Media Activity is to effectively communicate the Navy’s story while aligning with Department of Defense and Navy initiatives. This mission is carried out by producing high-quality products that inform, educate, and inspire our audiences to showcase the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and achievements. (U.S. Navy video)