Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen Allvin briefing short

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force discusses readiness and how the model has changed in the Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955546
    VIRIN: 250313-F-BL084-8465
    Filename: DOD_110867836
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen Allvin briefing short, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download