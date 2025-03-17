Chief of Staff of the Air Force discusses readiness and how the model has changed in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 14:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|955546
|VIRIN:
|250313-F-BL084-8465
|Filename:
|DOD_110867836
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen Allvin briefing short, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.