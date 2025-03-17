Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEAR base on Holloman Air Force Base hosts Large Area Shelter Maintenance and Recovery course

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force structures Airmen practice replacing a fabric panel during the Large Area Shelter Maintenance and Repair course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 4, 2025. Civil Engineer Squadron teams regularly train to install temporary structures in the field to ensure a safe work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955544
    VIRIN: 250204-F-OP366-1055
    Filename: DOD_110867748
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    civil engineer squadron
    Holloman AFB
    b-roll
    BEAR base
    LASMR
    large area shelter

