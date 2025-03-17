Puerto Rico Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Grit, Strength, and Excellence: The Puerto Rico National Guard’s finest push their limits in an ultimate test of skill, endurance, and resilience during Best Warrior Competition 2025. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard celebrates the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Feb 27, 2025, bringing together top soldiers to test their physical and mental endurance in a series of rigorous challenges.