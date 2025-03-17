Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    "Grit, Strength, and Excellence: The Puerto Rico National Guard’s finest push their limits in an ultimate test of skill, endurance, and resilience during Best Warrior Competition 2025. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard celebrates the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Feb 27, 2025, bringing together top soldiers to test their physical and mental endurance in a series of rigorous challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955543
    VIRIN: 250227-Z-GH656-3736
    PIN: 250227
    Filename: DOD_110867733
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: SALINAS, PR

