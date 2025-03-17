"Grit, Strength, and Excellence: The Puerto Rico National Guard’s finest push their limits in an ultimate test of skill, endurance, and resilience during Best Warrior Competition 2025. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard celebrates the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Feb 27, 2025, bringing together top soldiers to test their physical and mental endurance in a series of rigorous challenges.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 12:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955543
|VIRIN:
|250227-Z-GH656-3736
|PIN:
|250227
|Filename:
|DOD_110867733
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.