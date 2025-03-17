Army Aviation crews from the 101st Troop Command, PRARNG, joined forces with firefighters from Camp Santiago JTC and the Puerto Rico Fire Department for aerial firefighting training at Camp Santiago, Salinas. Watch as they hone their skills in combating wildfires from the sky!
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955536
|VIRIN:
|250224-Z-GH656-5491
|Filename:
|DOD_110867647
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial firefighting training, by SSG Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.