    Aerial firefighting training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Army Aviation crews from the 101st Troop Command, PRARNG, joined forces with firefighters from Camp Santiago JTC and the Puerto Rico Fire Department for aerial firefighting training at Camp Santiago, Salinas. Watch as they hone their skills in combating wildfires from the sky!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955536
    VIRIN: 250224-Z-GH656-5491
    Filename: DOD_110867647
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SALINAS, PR

