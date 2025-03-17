Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Park Rangers conduct SPEAR training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Park Rangers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District conducted SPEAR training as part of their annual mandatory curriculum.

    SPEAR is a close-quarter defensive training to protect against an aggressor. It uses the natural human flinch response to block an attacker and get away. The goal is to de-escalate physical confrontations and seek safety.

    The acronym stands for Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response.

    At the beginning of the training, rangers completed a dodgeball exercise to show the body’s natural flinch reaction when something like a dodgeball is thrown at them. Ranger learned how to weaponize that flinch response to defend themselves against an attacker while exercising their duties in the field.

    The training concluded with oleoresin capsicum training, also known as pepper spray.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955519
    VIRIN: 250317-A-TI382-4916
    Filename: DOD_110867495
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Park Rangers conduct SPEAR training, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Park Ranger
    SPEAR
    Training
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download