Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Military Health Testimonial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Mr. Roy Vernon shares his experience utilizing the new model of care implemented at Womack Army Medical Center, known as My Military Health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 11:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955518
    VIRIN: 250317-D-QZ892-4408
    Filename: DOD_110867494
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Military Health Testimonial, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MyMilitaryHealth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download