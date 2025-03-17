Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 156th CES DRBS build up

    PUERTO RICO

    02.27.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, install a tent outer tarp during a Disaster Relief Beddown System build up at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 27, 2025. The 156th CES Airmen assembled the DRBS, a system with the capacity to shelter 150 people in case of a disaster as a training opportunity in preparation for the March regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PR

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

