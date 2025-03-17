B-roll package of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, install a tent outer tarp during a Disaster Relief Beddown System build up at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 27, 2025. The 156th CES Airmen assembled the DRBS, a system with the capacity to shelter 150 people in case of a disaster as a training opportunity in preparation for the March regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955516
|VIRIN:
|250317-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110867469
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll 156th CES DRBS build up, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
