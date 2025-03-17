Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get Real, Get Better: Aisha Gearhart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Aisha Gearhart talks about how she uses Navy's Get Real, Get Better mindset to serve the fleet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 11:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955513
    VIRIN: 250313-D-QO557-8299
    Filename: DOD_110867420
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Real, Get Better: Aisha Gearhart, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GRGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download