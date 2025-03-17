Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Linebacker 25 B-Roll

    VOUZIERS-SéCHAULT AIR BASE, ARDENNES, FRANCE

    03.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) with soldiers assigned to the French Army's 25th Air Force Engineering Regiment during Exercise Linebacker 25 at Vouziers-Séchault Air Base, France, Feb. 17-21, 2025. The training allowed both forces to share expertise and refine their airfield repair techniques for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 10:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955511
    VIRIN: 250317-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_110867403
    Length: 00:15:12
    Location: VOUZIERS-SéCHAULT AIR BASE, ARDENNES, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Linebacker 25 B-Roll, by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    French Army
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    25th Air Force Engineer Regiment
    Exercise Linebacker

