    100th ARW P3 Instructional Video

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The Public Affairs Productivity Portal is a website designated to streamline and enhance the productivity of public affairs professionals. This instructional video aims to assist individuals in the tri-base area on how to request public affairs support from the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office. Do not include Personal Identifiable Information (PII), Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), or any type of Classified Information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955507
    VIRIN: 250317-F-KM921-1001
    Filename: DOD_110867367
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW P3 Instructional Video, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #PublicAffairs #P3

