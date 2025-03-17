100th ARW P3 Instructional Video

The Public Affairs Productivity Portal is a website designated to streamline and enhance the productivity of public affairs professionals. This instructional video aims to assist individuals in the tri-base area on how to request public affairs support from the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office. Do not include Personal Identifiable Information (PII), Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), or any type of Classified Information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
