NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2025) Guests tour a Sicilian lemon farm in Pozzillo, hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955506
|VIRIN:
|250317-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110867366
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWR Tour of Lemon Farm, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
