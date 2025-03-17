Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.16.2025

    Video by Seaman Antoine Monroe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250316-N-AM827-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (March 16, 2025) Carrier Airwing (CVW) 1 conducts flight operations off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955488
    VIRIN: 250316-N-AM827-1001
    Filename: DOD_110867042
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment, by SN Antoine Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download