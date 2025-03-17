50th ARS flys over Raymond James Stadium during Savannah Bananas debut game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron conducts a flyover for the Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals baseball game at Raymond James Stadium, March 15, 2025. More than 65,000 fans attended the game to watch the Bananas' debut performance in an NFL stadium. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)