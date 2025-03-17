50th ARS flys over Raymond James Stadium during Savannah Bananas debut game

Aircrew assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron conducts a flyover for the Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals baseball game at Raymond James Stadium, March 15, 2025. More than 65,000 fans attended the game to watch the Bananas' debut performance in an NFL stadium. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955487
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-BQ566-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110867031
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
