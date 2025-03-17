Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th ARS flys over Raymond James Stadium during Savannah Bananas debut game

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron conducts a flyover for the Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals baseball game at Raymond James Stadium, March 15, 2025. More than 65,000 fans attended the game to watch the Bananas' debut performance in an NFL stadium. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955487
    VIRIN: 250314-F-BQ566-1100
    Filename: DOD_110867031
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS flys over Raymond James Stadium during Savannah Bananas debut game, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    Savannah Bananas

    OPTIONS

