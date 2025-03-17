Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM operations against Iran-backed Houthis

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) conducts operations against Iran-backed Houthis in the U.S. Central Command, March 15, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 08:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955486
    VIRIN: 250315-N-HF194-1020
    PIN: 250315
    Filename: DOD_110867022
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Red Sea
    Yemen
    USS Gettysburg
    Houthis

