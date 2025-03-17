250316-N-TN409-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (March 16, 2025) Carrier Airwing (CVW) 1 conducts flight operations off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955485
|VIRIN:
|250316-N-TN409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110867015
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Truman's Deployment, by SN Natalia Thoen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
