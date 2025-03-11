KMEP 25.1 | 3rd MLG, ROK MLG Maintenance Cross-Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Haylett, an automotive technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, explains his unit’s involvement in a combined maintenance subject matter expert exchange alongside Republic of Korea Marines with 1st Logistics Battalion, ROK MLG, as part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.1 at the Pohang Naval Base in Pohang, South Korea, March 14, 2025. The SME exchange allowed for the U.S. and ROK Marines to become familiarized with each other’s vehicles, communications, and weapons, and to perform basic repairs on those systems, allowing for further integration of capabilities in the event of deploying as a combined force. KMEP is an exercise that provides iterative opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Haylett is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan G. Wright)