Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMEP 25.1 | 3rd MLG, ROK MLG Maintenance Cross-Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Haylett, an automotive technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, explains his unit’s involvement in a combined maintenance subject matter expert exchange alongside Republic of Korea Marines with 1st Logistics Battalion, ROK MLG, as part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.1 at the Pohang Naval Base in Pohang, South Korea, March 14, 2025. The SME exchange allowed for the U.S. and ROK Marines to become familiarized with each other’s vehicles, communications, and weapons, and to perform basic repairs on those systems, allowing for further integration of capabilities in the event of deploying as a combined force. KMEP is an exercise that provides iterative opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Haylett is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan G. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 05:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955474
    VIRIN: 250314-M-UY543-1100
    Filename: DOD_110866725
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Hometown: ARVADA, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 25.1 | 3rd MLG, ROK MLG Maintenance Cross-Training, by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    bilateral
    maintenance
    3rd MLG
    KMEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download