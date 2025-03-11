Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dismounted Assault with 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.05.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assault an objective during dismounted operations at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (Music: Road Rage by Evert Z via Artlist.io)
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 03:33
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Wolfpack
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret

