    U.S. Soldiers in Yokohama Strengthen Community Ties by Volunteering For Local Park Cleanup

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A group of Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company recently volunteered for an inaugural cleanup effort at a park in the city of Yokohama.
    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2025 21:26
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    Yokohama North Dock
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan
    5th Transportation Company
    765th Transportation Terminal Battalion

