271st trains to maintain comms superiority

Airman 1st Class Sang Kim and Airman 1st Class Elijah Allison, radio frequency transmission systems specialists with the 271st Combat Communications Squadron, reposition an Airbus Ranger 2400 satellite antenna due to projected severe weather, March 15, 2025. The system typically provides reach-back communications to provide an airbase secure voice and data services utilizing geostationary satellites. The 271st CBCS, part of the 193rd Regional Support Group, provides initial and sustaining expeditionary communications capabilities, operating in austere environments in support of overseas contingency operations and domestic Defense Support of Civil Authority missions. The unit provides scalable command and control capabilities, supporting a range of requirements from executive level communications through robust communication layouts that support entire air expeditionary wings. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2025 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955467
|VIRIN:
|250315-Z-ZT651-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110866004
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
