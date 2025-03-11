Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    271st trains to maintain comms superiority

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airman 1st Class Sang Kim and Airman 1st Class Elijah Allison, radio frequency transmission systems specialists with the 271st Combat Communications Squadron, reposition an Airbus Ranger 2400 satellite antenna due to projected severe weather, March 15, 2025. The system typically provides reach-back communications to provide an airbase secure voice and data services utilizing geostationary satellites. The 271st CBCS, part of the 193rd Regional Support Group, provides initial and sustaining expeditionary communications capabilities, operating in austere environments in support of overseas contingency operations and domestic Defense Support of Civil Authority missions. The unit provides scalable command and control capabilities, supporting a range of requirements from executive level communications through robust communication layouts that support entire air expeditionary wings. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    193rd Regional Support Group
    271st Combat Communications Squadron
    radio frequency transmission systems specialists

