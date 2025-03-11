Exercise Joint Viking 25: Resupply Run

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a resupply run during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. This exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
