U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in a shooting competition during the 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials in San Antonio, Texas, March 15, 2025. The Air Force and Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East, Air Force Wounded Warrior and international athletes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2025 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955461
|VIRIN:
|250315-M-MR595-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110865618
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials Day 6 Broll, by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
