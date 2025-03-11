311th ESC FY25 Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sergeant Major Kristy L. Hawkins shares her experience at the 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition, where strength, resilience, and teamwork took center stage. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the competitors, she led from the front, driving, inspiring, and pushing warriors to their best.

(Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)