Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    311th ESC FY25 Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Command Sergeant Major Kristy L. Hawkins shares her experience at the 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition, where strength, resilience, and teamwork took center stage. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the competitors, she led from the front, driving, inspiring, and pushing warriors to their best.
    .
    (Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955459
    VIRIN: 250217-A-PK275-1649
    Filename: DOD_110865517
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th ESC FY25 Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download