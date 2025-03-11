311th ESC FY25 Best Warrior Competition

Command Sergeant Major Kristy L. Hawkins shares her experience at the 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition, where strength, resilience, and teamwork took center stage. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the competitors, she led from the front, driving, inspiring, and pushing warriors to their best.
(Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
