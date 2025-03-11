U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct foreign humanitarian aid training, as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina, March 13-14, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2025 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955457
|VIRIN:
|250314-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110865457
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 22nd MEU RUT Foreign Humanitarian Aid, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.