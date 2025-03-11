22nd MEU RUT Foreign Humanitarian Aid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct foreign humanitarian aid training, as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina, March 13-14, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)