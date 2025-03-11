Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Forces Launch Large Scale Operation Against Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    On March 15, U.S. Central Command initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 16:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    Countering Violent Extremist Organizations

