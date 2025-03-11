CENTCOM Forces Launch Large Scale Operation Against Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen

On March 15, U.S. Central Command initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation.
03.15.2025
03.15.2025
B-Roll
955450
250301-D-D0477-1001
DOD_110865399
00:00:48
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
7
7
