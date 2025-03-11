Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS battalion conducts M270A2 live fire exercise in Norway

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live fire exercise during Exercise Joint Viking 25 on Setermoen Training Area, Norway, March 14, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. (U.S. Army video courtesy of 1-6 FAR)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955442
    VIRIN: 250314-A-GR811-3751
    Filename: DOD_110865305
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

