MLRS battalion conducts M270A2 live fire exercise in Norway

U.S. Army M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live fire exercise during Exercise Joint Viking 25 on Setermoen Training Area, Norway, March 14, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. (U.S. Army video courtesy of 1-6 FAR)
|03.14.2025
|03.15.2025 09:24
|B-Roll
|955442
|250314-A-GR811-3751
|DOD_110865305
|00:00:29
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|10
|10
